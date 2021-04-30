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EVIDENCE VACCINE SAFETY SYSTEM IS FAILING
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720 views • April 30, 2021
EVIDENCE VACCINE SAFETY SYSTEM IS FAILING
The research team at The Highwire has discovered 2 compelling new data points which support the claim the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System or, VAERS, is catching as little as 1% of actual vaccine injuries, or less. Is the CDC actively concealing casualties of the vaccine program?
#VAERS #Underreporting #ConcealingCasualties #VaccineSafetyProject #ICAN #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: April 30, 2021
The research team at The Highwire has discovered 2 compelling new data points which support the claim the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System or, VAERS, is catching as little as 1% of actual vaccine injuries, or less. Is the CDC actively concealing casualties of the vaccine program?
#VAERS #Underreporting #ConcealingCasualties #VaccineSafetyProject #ICAN #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: April 30, 2021
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