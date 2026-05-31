SON's of SATAN ~ SODOMITE SON's

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James TALARICO and The Likes of all them That Have
The SODOMITE SPIRIT Will end up in The Lake of Fire !!!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://onevsp.com/channels/@TheFinalWitness
https://rumble.com/v5es1lp-d.o.d.-directive-3000.09-autonomy-and-weapons-sy