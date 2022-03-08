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Dr Tom Cowan Exposes 'Massively Lacking Evidence' Showing Viruses Actually Exist & Cause Disease
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336 views • March 08, 2022
Virology On Trial Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/a5ANTtqFaLTs/
Virology On Trial Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ngvvq819u8yG/
Virology On Trial Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QZ1R488qwjHp/
You can check out Dr Cowan's work here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
You can't catch a virus.
https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/kiwi-crisis-you-cannot-catch-a-6223bdbe41347d1c998e4f2e
Virology On Trial Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ngvvq819u8yG/
Virology On Trial Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QZ1R488qwjHp/
You can check out Dr Cowan's work here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
You can't catch a virus.
https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/kiwi-crisis-you-cannot-catch-a-6223bdbe41347d1c998e4f2e
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