What’s Happening Now and Where the World Is Heading Next

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Systems we’ve relied on for almost a century are starting to crack. But what if this isn’t random? What if it’s all connected energy shocks, food shortages, supply chain breakdowns and pushing us toward a completely new system? The destruction of everything that keeps modern life running is under attack.
☕️ Support Independent Journalism Buy Us A Double Espresso
https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
🔎 SIGN-UP for the Weekly Show Notes https://civilizationcycle.com/