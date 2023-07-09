https://gettr.com/post/p2lfszq3cd3

7/6/2023 【Nicole on Grant Stinchfield's podcast】Grant Stinchfield: The CCP is already a giant threat to the United States. This threat is currently at our doorstep in the house, on the couch, and in the living room. They are here.

@stinchfield1776

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





7/6/2023 【妮可参加格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德播客节目】格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德：中共是对美国的一个巨大威胁，而这个威胁目前就在我们家门口、在沙发上、在客厅里，他们就在美国这里！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





