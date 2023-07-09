Create New Account
Grant Stinchfield: The CCP is already a giant threat to the United States. This threat is currently at our doorstep in the house, on the couch, and in the living room. They are here.
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
7/6/2023 【Nicole on Grant Stinchfield's podcast】Grant Stinchfield: The CCP is already a giant threat to the United States. This threat is currently at our doorstep in the house, on the couch, and in the living room. They are here.

7/6/2023 【妮可参加格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德播客节目】格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德：中共是对美国的一个巨大威胁，而这个威胁目前就在我们家门口、在沙发上、在客厅里，他们就在美国这里！

