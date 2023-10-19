How to Convert Your Music Library to 432hz

Using free software I show you how to batch convert your music library to 432hz.

Since this video was originally published, Audacity has been revised several times.

So as a matter of consistency, here are the download links to the version I use in the video.

Windows 64bit installer

https://www.fosshub.com/Audacity-old.html?dwl=audacity-win-3.1.3-64bit.exe

Mac OS Installer

https://www.fosshub.com/Audacity-old.html?dwl=audacity-macos-3.1.3-Intel.dmg

Linux App-Image (Stand Alone Application)

https://www.fosshub.com/Audacity-old.html?dwl=audacity-linux-3.1.3-x86_64.AppImage