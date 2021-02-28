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Assaulted by a PCSO in Brighton in Covid times
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70 views • February 28, 2021
I filmed this exchange between these PCSOs and some people on the beach. I was 2 metres away but she later made the claim I stuck my camera in her face. This is untrue and a man walked in-between me and the PCSO in question mere seconds before the assualt.
Apologies that the video plays on its side.
Apologies that the video plays on its side.
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