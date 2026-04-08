ZIONISM & IRAN: A Perspective from a Priest Raised in Iran

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Fr. Christopher Basden draws on his Middle East upbringing to challenge mainstream narratives about Iran, Israel, and the push toward war. He argues that claims of imminent threats mirror past justifications like the Iraq War, while deeper conflicts over Palestine and geopolitical interests continue to fuel instability. The discussion highlights the human cost of war, including displacement, destruction, and the suffering of Christian communities. Criticism is directed at Western Church leaders for inconsistent responses to these crises. Despite the turmoil, Fr. Basden points to growing awareness and enduring faith as signs of hope.