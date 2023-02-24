Ghost torments woman.

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Mirrored from Trey Smith. A ghost is not a dead human. They are demonic entities masquerading as human, to deceive man. Is this a friendly action towards that woman ?.
Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.