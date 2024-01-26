Prophecies about Texas vs U.S. Government 01/26/2024

Texas Governor Greg Abbot, declared that the Federal Government has “Broken the Compact” with States, claiming that President Biden has violated his oath to execute immigration laws. Texas is now Empowered to “Levy War”. Today we see that 66% of Southern Republicans is in favor of Seceding from the U.S.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.