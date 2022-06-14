WHY ARE SO MANY YOUNG PEOPLE DYING? from TheHIghwire.com

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Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/why-are-so-many-young-people-dying/
A growing number of young healthy adults are mysteriously dying. Watch Jefferey Jaxen and Del try to make sense of, what is now being called, “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome” (SADS).
#SADS #HealthyAdultsDroppingDead #SIDS
POSTED: June 10, 2022