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A DEVASTATING Hesitation Move (That Hardly Anyone Can Do Correctly)
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171 views • April 19, 2021
This is a Devastating SuperHandles Hesitation Move that hardly anyone can do correctly. This particular variation is the Super-Shake Hop to Side-Step to the Mirror Hesi to the Mid-Range Pull-Up. The footwork in this move along with the hand position and timing of the Mirror Hesi are very precise, and this move is SuperHandles Standardized. Very few can do it properly.
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