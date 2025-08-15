Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 15 August 2025

💥 From 9 to 15 of Aug 2025, operational-tactical aviation, attack drones, missile troops and artillery of the groups of forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation hit facilities of the UKR military defence industry and transport infrastructure used for the interests of the AFU, ammo depots, assembly, storage, and launch areas for long-range UAVs, training centres and temp deployment areas of UKR armed formations, nationalists, and foreign mercs.

💥 During the week, Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one tank brigade, five mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brig, one jaeger brig, two air assault brigs, one air assault regiment, three assault regiments of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigs in Sumy region.

📍 Kharkov reg, the Group's units improved the tactical situation & inflicted damage on formations of one mech'd brig, one motorised infantry brig, one assault regiment of the AFU, & 2 territorial defence brigs.

▪️ Over the week, more than 1,230 troops, 5 tanks, 8 armoured fighting vehicles, and 61 motor vehicles of the enemy have been neutralised in the area of responsibility of the Sever Group of Forces.

▪️ A US made HIMARS MLRS launcher, 31 field artill guns, including 4 NATO-made units, 6 electronic warfare and counter-fire stations, and 29 ammo & materiel depots of the enemy were neutralised.

📍 Zapad Group's units took more advantageous lines and positions and hit formations of one tank brig, three mech'd brigs, one assault brig of the AFU, one territorial defence brig & 1 Natl Guard brig.

▪️ The enemy lost more than 1,590 troops, two tanks, 16 armoured fighting vehics, including one US made M113 armoured personnel carrier, & 11 NATO-made armoured vehics.

▪️ 92 motor vehics, 11 field artill guns, including 10 Western-made guns, 31 electronic warfare & counter-fire stations, as well as 26 ammo depots of the enemy were neutralised.

🚩 Yug Group's units advanced to the depths of the enemy's defence and liberated Shcherbinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The Russian troops inflicted damage on five mech'd brigs, one motorised infantry brig, one airmobile brig, one assault brig, one mountain assault brig of the UAFs, one marine brig, two territorial defence brigs, two National Guard brigs, and the Lyut brig of the Ukrainian Natl Police.

▪️ Over the week, UKR armed formations lost more than 1,710 troops, 11 armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier.

▪️ 39 motor vehics, 21 field artill guns, 6 of them Western-made, eight electronic warfare and counter-fire stations, and 13 ammo & materiel depots of the enemy were neutralised.

🚩 Tsentr Group's units continued offensive operations on the territory of the DPR and Dnepropetrovsk reg. Yablonovka, Lunacharskoye, Suvorovo, and Nikanorovka (DPR) have been liberated.

💥 Strikes were delivered at formations of 5 mech'd brigs, one infantry brig, one jaeger brig, one airmobile brig, one airborne brig, one air assault brig, two assault brigs, two assault regiments of the AFU, two marine brigs, two territorial defence brigs, two Natl Guard brigs, and one combined brigade of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

▪️ Enemy lost up to 2,740 troops, one tank, 30 armoured fighting vehics, 48 motor vehics, 25 field artill guns, & 4 electronic warfare and counter-fire stations.

🚩 Over the week, units of the Vostok GOFs have liberated Iskra and Aleksandrograd (DPR) as a result of intensive and resolute actions.

💥 Russian troops hit 3 mech'd brigs, one mountain assault brig of the AFU, one marine brig, three territorial defence brigs, and one Natl Guard brig.

▪️ Enemy losses in this direction to more than 1,760 troops, 2 tanks, 19 armoured fighting vehics, 57 motor vehics, 14 field artill guns, including 7 NATO-made troops,7electronic warfare stations, & 3 ammo & materiel depots.

💥 Dnepr Group's units inflicted losses on three mech'd brigs, one mountain assault brig, three coastal defence brigs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, three territorial defence brigs, and one Natl Guard brig.

▪️ Enemy lost more than 620 troops, five armoured fighting vehics, 73 motor vehics, and 13 field artill guns, including four U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers. 52 electronic warfare stations, 22 depots storing ammo, fuel, and materiel have been neutralised.

🎯 Over the week, AD systs have shot down one Su-27 aircraft of the UKR Air Force, 27 guided aerial bombs, 20 HIMARS MLRS projectiles of the United States, two Neptune long-range guided missiles, and 2,134 fixed-wing UAVs.

📊In total, since the beginning of the SMO, the enemy has lost:

▫️ 665 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 77,490 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 625 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 24,584 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,586 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 28,544 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 39,702 support military vehicles