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Pastor Mark Burns | Fighting Racism with Trump’s Policies, Not BLM Propaganda
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10 views • November 01, 2021
Pastor Mark Burns shares why Christian pastors must speak up and fight for our God-given rights and why we must fight racism with policies and not BLM propaganda.
Chapter 1 - How the Mainstream Media Creates Racially Divisive Narratives
Chapter 2 - How Money Hungry Marxists Are Behind the Black Lives Matter Movement
Inside BLM co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors’ million-dollar real estate buying binge - https://nypost.com/2021/04/10/inside-blm-co-found- er-patrisse-khan-cullors-real-estate-buying-binge/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/trained-marxist- black-lives-matter-co-founder-patrisse-cullors-goal-get-trump/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/marxist-black- lives-matter-founder-didnt-just-buy-million-dollar-compound- bought-four-high-end-homes-complete-airplane-hangars/
Chapter 3 - Why the Critical Race Theory Is Dangerous
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “He becometh poor that dealeth with a slack hand: but the hand of the diligent maketh rich.” - Proverbs 10:4
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - 1st Timothy 5:8 - “But if any provide not for his own, and specially for those of his own house, he hath denied the faith, and is worse than an infidel.”
Chapter 4 - How President Trump’s Policies Impacted Black America
Chapter 5 - Who Benefits from Perpetuating the Racist Narrative?
Chapter 6 - How I First Met President Donald J. Trump
100 Black leaders at Trump Tower - https://www. cnn.com/2015/11/28/politics/black-religious-lead- ers-donald-trump-endorsement/index.html
Chapter 7 - President Trump’s Relationship with Jesus Christ and His Fight for America’s Religious Freedoms
John Chapter 8:38 - “He whom the Son has set FREE, is free indeed.”
St John's Episcopal Church
Removing the Johnson Amendment that silences preachers - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Johnson_Amendment
Chapter 8 - All Lives Do Matter | The Policies We Need to Have In Place Heal a Racially Divided America
A. Opportunity Zones 101
B. Criminal Reform Bill
C. Trump led HBCU funding
D. Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black-owned Businesses
Chapter 9 - What It Is Like to Be Attacked for Being a Black Conservative Supporter of President
Chapter 10 - Martin Luther King Jr.’s Vision Versus President Joe Biden’s Vision for Black America
A. Non-violence verses encouraging violence - “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that. Hate multiplies hate, violence multiplies violence, and toughness multiplies toughness in a descending spiral of destruction.” - Martin Luther King, Jr.
Chapter 1 - How the Mainstream Media Creates Racially Divisive Narratives
Chapter 2 - How Money Hungry Marxists Are Behind the Black Lives Matter Movement
Inside BLM co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors’ million-dollar real estate buying binge - https://nypost.com/2021/04/10/inside-blm-co-found- er-patrisse-khan-cullors-real-estate-buying-binge/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/trained-marxist- black-lives-matter-co-founder-patrisse-cullors-goal-get-trump/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/marxist-black- lives-matter-founder-didnt-just-buy-million-dollar-compound- bought-four-high-end-homes-complete-airplane-hangars/
Chapter 3 - Why the Critical Race Theory Is Dangerous
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “He becometh poor that dealeth with a slack hand: but the hand of the diligent maketh rich.” - Proverbs 10:4
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - 1st Timothy 5:8 - “But if any provide not for his own, and specially for those of his own house, he hath denied the faith, and is worse than an infidel.”
Chapter 4 - How President Trump’s Policies Impacted Black America
Chapter 5 - Who Benefits from Perpetuating the Racist Narrative?
Chapter 6 - How I First Met President Donald J. Trump
100 Black leaders at Trump Tower - https://www. cnn.com/2015/11/28/politics/black-religious-lead- ers-donald-trump-endorsement/index.html
Chapter 7 - President Trump’s Relationship with Jesus Christ and His Fight for America’s Religious Freedoms
John Chapter 8:38 - “He whom the Son has set FREE, is free indeed.”
St John's Episcopal Church
Removing the Johnson Amendment that silences preachers - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Johnson_Amendment
Chapter 8 - All Lives Do Matter | The Policies We Need to Have In Place Heal a Racially Divided America
A. Opportunity Zones 101
B. Criminal Reform Bill
C. Trump led HBCU funding
D. Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black-owned Businesses
Chapter 9 - What It Is Like to Be Attacked for Being a Black Conservative Supporter of President
Chapter 10 - Martin Luther King Jr.’s Vision Versus President Joe Biden’s Vision for Black America
A. Non-violence verses encouraging violence - “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that. Hate multiplies hate, violence multiplies violence, and toughness multiplies toughness in a descending spiral of destruction.” - Martin Luther King, Jr.
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