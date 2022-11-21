Create New Account
Bombshell report alleges Biden family had 150+ suspicious bank activity flags
GalacticStorm
Published 7 days ago |
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, discuss how the GOP is responding to the report as it takes the majority in the lower chamber and the politicization of the Justice Department.


Source:

https://rumble.com/v1w1oqq-bombshell-report-alleges-biden-family-had-150-suspicious-bank-activity-flag.html

 

ukrainenational security threatcompromisedbiden crime familyhunter biden laptop

