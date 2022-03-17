Ukraine Explained in 9-minutes--Mainstream Media NOT Covering ANY of This- Lara Logan-Xlnt !

Lara Logan does an AMAZING job of explaining how the Mainstream Media is distorting the facts on Ukraine. This is of course possible because the average person that consumes Mainstream Media is not aware of the MANY missing facts of history as it pertains to Ukraine, United States Operated Bio-Weapons Labs and how dishonest the media is in blaming Russia for CARING that these labs are operating in their "backyard". Great video to show somebody that most of the Mainstream Media leaves out so much CRITICALLY important information that is is impossible for the average person to understand what is really going on between Ukraind, United States, and Russia without knowing the WHOLE picture. It is almost like Putin CURED covid in the way the media is now 24/7 pushing for NATO and the U.S. involvement in Ukraine.