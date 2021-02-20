Hormèse par le froid par un jeune homme de... 73 printemps !

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Hormèse par le froid par un jeune homme de... 73 printemps !
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384 views • February 20, 2021
Titre original : Petite vidéo improvisée sur l-hormèse par le froid
15 janvier 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5anp3xstzgA&;pbjreload=101
René BICKEL : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Bi_XkBmJwcQqoEnZnJGLQ
Renforcement de l'organisme par le froid. (Après un premier "bain" de neige, j'ai été filmé. J'ai donc refais ce "bain" de neige en rajoutant un bain dans l'eau glacée. Je vous propose de visionner cette courte vidéo)
www.bickel.fr
15 janvier 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5anp3xstzgA&;pbjreload=101
René BICKEL : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Bi_XkBmJwcQqoEnZnJGLQ
Renforcement de l'organisme par le froid. (Après un premier "bain" de neige, j'ai été filmé. J'ai donc refais ce "bain" de neige en rajoutant un bain dans l'eau glacée. Je vous propose de visionner cette courte vidéo)
www.bickel.fr
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