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GMO's and allergies!
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77 views • August 29, 2020
Protect your family! Think twice and experiment with an ORGANIC, NON-GMO diet BEFORE thinking you are actually allergic to food; allergists use GMO food-extracts to test you! You may be allergic to the GMO fake food, not God's perfect organic food! My daughter was FINE 100% eating soy that is NON-GMO and ORGANIC. But give her GMO and adverse reactions ensue!
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