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Prove All Things - Program 13 - Time Is Short
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27 views • August 27, 2020
This video presents more bombshell information on censorship and the false Covid-19 narrative. The data speaks volumes and must be shared with everyone, especially those in authority. Please share as time is short. All Prove All Things programs air on Randolph Co. channel 3 cable TV, and are archived at www.hudok.info. Prove All Things programs are designed to bring important information to the public's attention. We are rushing into a hellish New World Order. Pray for divine intervention and prepare physically and most importantly, spiritually.
P.S. Be aware that I am on the agenda to present issues and suggestions to the Randolph County Commission concerning the pandemic on September 3rd, at the Randolph County Courthouse Annex. The meeting begins at 1:30 PM. The meeting is open to the public and I encourage other concerned citizens to attend.
P.S. Be aware that I am on the agenda to present issues and suggestions to the Randolph County Commission concerning the pandemic on September 3rd, at the Randolph County Courthouse Annex. The meeting begins at 1:30 PM. The meeting is open to the public and I encourage other concerned citizens to attend.
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