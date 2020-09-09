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WEST COAST ERUPTING BEAM TECH CAUGHT ON FEED #WEATHERWARFARE LIVE!! #ANALYSIS
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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162 views • September 09, 2020
Report is being interfered with by those who don't want the truth out .. and there's plenty trying to stop us telling the truth. I figure a bad chopped copy is better than no copy as this report's being blocked on the other non YT channels also.
Dutch Sinse also reported this..

Dutch Sinse
9/08/2020 -- Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) beam shooting from California to MALHEUR NATIONAL REFUGE
https://youtu.be/nDnzPkuJiX0

9/08/2020 -- ENGLAND UK struck by rare M4.0 earthquake + California Directed energy (DEW) update
https://youtu.be/F4t7tKPCIZQ

DUST STORM -- FIRES -- HURRICANE -- BUNKER FUEL
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