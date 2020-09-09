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WEST COAST ERUPTING BEAM TECH CAUGHT ON FEED #WEATHERWARFARE LIVE!! #ANALYSIS
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162 views • September 09, 2020
Report is being interfered with by those who don't want the truth out .. and there's plenty trying to stop us telling the truth. I figure a bad chopped copy is better than no copy as this report's being blocked on the other non YT channels also.
Dutch Sinse also reported this..
Dutch Sinse
9/08/2020 -- Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) beam shooting from California to MALHEUR NATIONAL REFUGE
https://youtu.be/nDnzPkuJiX0
9/08/2020 -- ENGLAND UK struck by rare M4.0 earthquake + California Directed energy (DEW) update
https://youtu.be/F4t7tKPCIZQ
DUST STORM -- FIRES -- HURRICANE -- BUNKER FUEL
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS ADDRESS
MIKE MORALES
PO BOX 220
CLINTON MO 64735
Support Donations Here
https://www.paypal.me/ABOVEGROUNDWORL...
Send Info to [email protected]
YOUTUBE
ABOVE GROUND WORLD MAIN CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHT...
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS BACK UP CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yL...
FLOTE https://flote.app/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS
brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kar...
DLIVE TV https://dlive.tv/AboveGroundWorldNews
BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HBTw...
TWITTER https://twitter.com/Kt23kartracer
Fed BOOK https://www.facebook.com/AboveGroundW...
Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/abovegroundworl...
DISCORD https://discord.gg/7xbcrJ
PERISCOPE https://www.pscp.tv/Kt23kartracer/1mn...
THE WIFE'S CHANNEL
Cweet Xcape
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP-z...
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
You're free to use this song and monetize your video, but you must include the following in your video description:
Transportation by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Mike Morales
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA
AGWN
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yLktIZU6oiYq618ZDP_Nw
Dutch Sinse also reported this..
Dutch Sinse
9/08/2020 -- Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) beam shooting from California to MALHEUR NATIONAL REFUGE
https://youtu.be/nDnzPkuJiX0
9/08/2020 -- ENGLAND UK struck by rare M4.0 earthquake + California Directed energy (DEW) update
https://youtu.be/F4t7tKPCIZQ
DUST STORM -- FIRES -- HURRICANE -- BUNKER FUEL
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS ADDRESS
MIKE MORALES
PO BOX 220
CLINTON MO 64735
Support Donations Here
https://www.paypal.me/ABOVEGROUNDWORL...
Send Info to [email protected]
YOUTUBE
ABOVE GROUND WORLD MAIN CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHT...
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS BACK UP CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yL...
FLOTE https://flote.app/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS
brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kar...
DLIVE TV https://dlive.tv/AboveGroundWorldNews
BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HBTw...
TWITTER https://twitter.com/Kt23kartracer
Fed BOOK https://www.facebook.com/AboveGroundW...
Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/abovegroundworl...
DISCORD https://discord.gg/7xbcrJ
PERISCOPE https://www.pscp.tv/Kt23kartracer/1mn...
THE WIFE'S CHANNEL
Cweet Xcape
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP-z...
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
You're free to use this song and monetize your video, but you must include the following in your video description:
Transportation by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Mike Morales
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA
AGWN
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yLktIZU6oiYq618ZDP_Nw
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