https://gettr.com/post/p2cerhg21e8



3/23/2023 Nicole’s Interview with Brad Good: Mr. Good believes that the DOJ and SEC have received all the help and involvement from the CCP in prosecuting Miles Guo. The indictment doesn’t make sense at all. Mr. Guo needs as much help as possible.

#MilesGuo #FreeMilesGuoNow #CCP #DOJ





3/23/2023 妮可采访布拉德·古德: 古德认为DOJ和SEC对郭先生的起诉得到了中共全面的帮助和参与，起诉书所说的事情都不符合常理，郭先生需要大家的支持。

#郭文贵 #立即释放郭文贵 #中共 #美国司法部