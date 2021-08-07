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David’s Tabernacle Series
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10 views • August 07, 2021
Worship Under The Son, Part 3 of 4
Christian Watercooler presents this in depth, 3 Part, 12 video series excavating David’s Tabernacle with 4 videos covering topics from the Father’s POV (Worship in the Shadows), same with the Son’s POV (Worship Under the Son), and from the POV of Holy Spirit (Worshipping as One). Teacher, author and broadcaster Caz Taylor guides you on a step by step journey through yesterday, today and forever.
Christian Watercooler presents this in depth, 3 Part, 12 video series excavating David’s Tabernacle with 4 videos covering topics from the Father’s POV (Worship in the Shadows), same with the Son’s POV (Worship Under the Son), and from the POV of Holy Spirit (Worshipping as One). Teacher, author and broadcaster Caz Taylor guides you on a step by step journey through yesterday, today and forever.
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