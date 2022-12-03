【 G -Times NEWS】Miles Guo: The Death of Jiang Zemin

https://gnews.org/articles/557775
Summary：On Nov. 30th in a live broadcast, Miles Guo revealed more details of Jiang Zemin’s death. He said Jiang died two to three weeks ago. Jiang's family has been negotiating with Xi about the specific details of the funeral arrangement. Jiang's death will affect the Chinese psyche and thus change Chinese feng shui, opening up endless imagination for ordinary people
