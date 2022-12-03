Create New Account
【 G -Times NEWS】Miles Guo: The Death of Jiang Zemin
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/557775

Summary：On Nov. 30th in a live broadcast, Miles Guo revealed more details of Jiang Zemin’s death. He said Jiang died two to three weeks ago. Jiang's family has been negotiating with Xi about the specific details of the funeral arrangement. Jiang's death will affect the Chinese psyche and thus change Chinese feng shui, opening up endless imagination for ordinary people

