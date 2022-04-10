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Mike in the Night -E434 - Massive Weather Modifications ! - Weather Warfare on the Middle Class - Harp Tech in full affect ! Operation Popeye
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
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365 views • April 10, 2022
Conspiracy theorists claim the floods devastating Australia's east coast are a 'government weather warfare attack' triggered by 'chemtrails'
James Bartolo, former Melbourne anti-lockdown leader, promoted crazy theory
He and fans claimed record rain causing floods was man-made phenomenon
Falsely claimed government 'cloud seeing' was the cause for sinister purposes
Floods across Australia's east coast submerged numerous towns twice over

Conspiracy theorists have claimed the floods devastating Australia's east coast are part of a 'government weather warfare attack'.

James Bartolo, a prominent former Melbourne anti-lockdown activist and Covid denier, promoted the bizarre, false explanation on his Facebook page.

'The Gold Coast and surrounds is currently under a government weather warfare attack,' he told his army of devoted followers.

'If you also know this, comment on your awareness of unnatural weather below. The more people who know about this bulls**t the better.'

Mr Bartolo moved to the Gold Coast in November 2020 after he was charged with incitement for organising illegal protests during Melbourne's lockdown.

The unsubstantiated claims have been spreading at a concerning rate on social media, with thousands seemingly convinced the record rain in northern NSW and Queensland are a 'man made' phenomenon.
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