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Israel wants US to march on with Iran war – Ana Kasparian - says the obvious, to Mario Nawfal
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Israel wants US to march on with Iran war – Ana Kasparian

As long as Israel wants the Iran war to continue, which they’ve been quite overt and candid about, the US will continue being engaged in this war, US journalist Ana Kasparian said.

Ana also said:

US journalist reveals who is blocking any shift in America's Israel policy

America’s relationship with Israel is never going to change until the people in positions of power today, mostly boomers, are gone, US journalist Ana Kasparian contends.

Adding:

Israel’s secret influence operations against Canada 💥💥💥

The Jewish state’s influence operations aim to subvert Canadian sovereignty and manipulate public opinion, a new report by the Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East non-profit organization has revealed.

Key points:

🌏 Israel has quietly shaped public opinion in Canada using secret polls, biased media, and local legal networks

🌏 Canada cracked down on foreign interference from countries of the Global South, but ignored Israeli influence campaigns operating with near-total impunity

🌏 Israel used AI-driven fake websites and disinformation campaigns to spread Islamophobic messages and manipulate online narratives

🌏 The Jewish state tried to restrict Canadian civil liberties to suppress pro-Palestine voices, using spyware and “propaganda junkets” through local intermediaries

🌏 Israeli officials funded trips for Canadian journalists and politicians to Israel to promote Israel’s stance; at least two such trips in late 2025 received almost $128,000 from the Israeli Foreign Ministry

🌏 Previously, Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs funded and orchestrated a massive secret foreign influence campaign to target Canadian lawmakers

Adding:

NEW SUBSTACK!!!
Hush Money Accusation Attempts To Derail Thomas Massie One Week Ahead Of Primary

The latest political subterfuge aimed against Massie has cloaked itself as a moral crusade.

As Republicans brace for a midterm election that has been ominously forecast as an impending bloodbath projected to remove the party from control over Congress, it comes as no surprise that efforts to unseat its incumbents have begun to escalate. What is surprising is how those efforts aren’t just coming from Democratic opposition, but from within the party itself...

Continue reading.  https://ddgeopolitics.substack.com/p/hush-money-accusation-attempts-to


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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