'Sound of Freedom' movie EXPOSES child trafficking | Tim Ballard EXCLUSIVE'Sound of Freedom,' released in select theaters today to a resounding 5-star critical acclaim from the pro-life and pro-family viewers. Based on real events, 'Sound of Freedom' exposes the horrific, fast-growing crime of child-trafficking worldwide — and the important work that heroes like Tim Ballard do every day. Join LifeSiteNews U.S. Bureau Chief Doug Mainwaring in this exclusive interview with Tim Ballard, the former agent at Homeland Security whose life inspired 'Sound of Freedom.'

