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THE WEF'S OBSESSION WITH VENOM & PROOF DOCTORS BEING BRIBED TO PUSH THE VAX
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120 views • May 13, 2022
Liberty Talk Canada Episode-
Leaked document sent to doctors in Canada offering to pay the doctors to pressure un-vakzzzed patients to submit. A 2018 document on World Economic Forum's website seemingly obsessed with venom, and more important news.
*Don't lose track of my shows go to my website https://LibertyTalkCanada.ca and subscribe to my email list and my new telegram channel https://t.me/LibertyTalkCanada
OR librti.com/odessa
OR on FB Odessa Orlewicz
OR my 3rd attempt on Youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0kOrv8m_QDyg6FrLlW5JzA
OR bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ujmy8wOgWc18/
OR new rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Libertytalkcanada
OR on Not.TV
*This show is 100% supporter funded. I can't do it without you. If you find value in my show please consider donating to:https://buy.stripe.com/5kAcNy1EZ3bC5H2bII or e -transfer to [email protected] or by cheque made out to "Van Corp Ent" at #305-1979 Old Okanagen Highway, BC V4T 3A4
*Support my show while helping your body immensely with collagen by taking a look at libertytalkcanada.com/favorites
*Checkout AC50 hydrogen device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"
*Attention PREPPERS! I am now an affiliate for the amazing Tower Gardens so if you want to purchase a tower garden: https://odessa1.towergarden.ca as well as WHOLE fruit and vegetable supplements (Non GMO) with a 2 year shelf life at https://odessa1.canada.juiceplus.com
*Librti is Canada’s social media platform, where you can connect with people that value the free flow of information, critical thinking, and individual liberty. By being a member, you will have access to trending news, videos, and relevant information in one spot. Join the discussions, share your thoughts, discover local events, and stay connected and up to date with your favorite content creators, independent media, and organizations that call Librti home.
Leaked document sent to doctors in Canada offering to pay the doctors to pressure un-vakzzzed patients to submit. A 2018 document on World Economic Forum's website seemingly obsessed with venom, and more important news.
*Don't lose track of my shows go to my website https://LibertyTalkCanada.ca and subscribe to my email list and my new telegram channel https://t.me/LibertyTalkCanada
OR librti.com/odessa
OR on FB Odessa Orlewicz
OR my 3rd attempt on Youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0kOrv8m_QDyg6FrLlW5JzA
OR bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ujmy8wOgWc18/
OR new rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Libertytalkcanada
OR on Not.TV
*This show is 100% supporter funded. I can't do it without you. If you find value in my show please consider donating to:https://buy.stripe.com/5kAcNy1EZ3bC5H2bII or e -transfer to [email protected] or by cheque made out to "Van Corp Ent" at #305-1979 Old Okanagen Highway, BC V4T 3A4
*Support my show while helping your body immensely with collagen by taking a look at libertytalkcanada.com/favorites
*Checkout AC50 hydrogen device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"
*Attention PREPPERS! I am now an affiliate for the amazing Tower Gardens so if you want to purchase a tower garden: https://odessa1.towergarden.ca as well as WHOLE fruit and vegetable supplements (Non GMO) with a 2 year shelf life at https://odessa1.canada.juiceplus.com
*Librti is Canada’s social media platform, where you can connect with people that value the free flow of information, critical thinking, and individual liberty. By being a member, you will have access to trending news, videos, and relevant information in one spot. Join the discussions, share your thoughts, discover local events, and stay connected and up to date with your favorite content creators, independent media, and organizations that call Librti home.
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