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Vatican Orders Massive Money Transfer: Signs Of Global Economic Collapse
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1855 views • September 20, 2022

Pope Francis has put the word out, ordering every entity affiliated with the Vatican to transfer all their financial assets into the Vatican Bank by the end of the month. This is a HUGE warning of an incoming global economic crisis.

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