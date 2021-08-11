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Cowboy Art: Drawings and Paintings by Wyo Pete (Bob Peterson)
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12 views • August 11, 2021
This video presents a collection of artworks by Wyo Pete (Bob Peterson), a retired cowboy who grew up on a ranch in Western Nebraska; he later worked on ranches in Colorado and Wyoming. His unique perspective enhances his colorful, dramatic portrayals of the American West. For further information about these artworks, please contact me at: [email protected]
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