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VACCINES, Forced Medical Servitude, & The COVID Agenda.
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140 views • May 06, 2020
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Donations of all sizes are greatly appreciated! If you want to support my cause you can do so @ http://www.PayPal.Me/SacredSerpent
http://www.SacredHealingTools.com The website is currently under some much needed construction but I am doing my best to get it finished as soon as possible. You can find a few videos on the homepage that are not available on the public channel & there will most likely be a storefront launching in the near future ( healing tools and energy medicine ). Any and all videos that youtube deletes off my channel ( such as the recent bill gates video )will be proudly displayed and ready for streaming on the front page of the website. If you have not seen the bill gates video that was recently deleted - head over to http://www.SacredHealingTools.com and give it a viewing. My website is my official foundation and home for my channel and for my work. It is my refuge to fall back on if something were to happen to my social media platforms. If you enjoy my message, watch my videos and resonate with my work - don't hesitate to bookmark and save the website. Your interest in my work is what fuels my passion to make these videos! Thank you all for your continued support. May the force be with you ~ "Gradually, by selective breeding, the congenital differences between rulers and ruled will increase until they become almost different species. A revolt of the plebs would become as unthinkable as an organized insurrection of sheep against the practice of eating mutton... Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible."
~Bertrand Russell--from The Impact of Science on Society
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& make sure to subscribe to my non-censored channel @ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/libertyforall
Donations of all sizes are greatly appreciated! If you want to support my cause you can do so @ http://www.PayPal.Me/SacredSerpent
http://www.SacredHealingTools.com The website is currently under some much needed construction but I am doing my best to get it finished as soon as possible. You can find a few videos on the homepage that are not available on the public channel & there will most likely be a storefront launching in the near future ( healing tools and energy medicine ). Any and all videos that youtube deletes off my channel ( such as the recent bill gates video )will be proudly displayed and ready for streaming on the front page of the website. If you have not seen the bill gates video that was recently deleted - head over to http://www.SacredHealingTools.com and give it a viewing. My website is my official foundation and home for my channel and for my work. It is my refuge to fall back on if something were to happen to my social media platforms. If you enjoy my message, watch my videos and resonate with my work - don't hesitate to bookmark and save the website. Your interest in my work is what fuels my passion to make these videos! Thank you all for your continued support. May the force be with you ~ "Gradually, by selective breeding, the congenital differences between rulers and ruled will increase until they become almost different species. A revolt of the plebs would become as unthinkable as an organized insurrection of sheep against the practice of eating mutton... Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible."
~Bertrand Russell--from The Impact of Science on Society
The Best Quality Turkey Tail Mushroom https://amzn.to/2QNufvu
Visit my official website http://www.HolyHealing.Weebly.Com
Coated Silver https://cymbiotika.com/…/coated-silve...
Shop my Amazon store: http://www.Amazon.com/Shop/SacredSerpent
Uvex Skyper Blue Blocking Glasses https://amzn.to/2VMNt85
Best Shower Filter https://amzn.to/2YsLdAt
Bulk CoQ10: https://amzn.to/2QjAjMO
My Favorite Organic Coffee https://amzn.to/2H2qa0A
Topical Magnesium https://amzn.to/2PNnwQc
L Carnitine: https://amzn.to/2rJh6K8
Megahome Water Distiller https://amzn.to/2DUUxW5
ULTRA B12: https://amzn.to/3525d09
ALEXAPURE Air Filter https://amzn.to/2YvqA6G
Magnesium Caps: https://amzn.to/2QpEiar
Activated Charcoal: https://amzn.to/32NMns0
Budget Water Filtration https://amzn.to/2Q7Ctgf
High Quality Stevia https://amzn.to/2W4mxke
Turmeric Extract https://amzn.to/2Eb27Mt
Schisandra Berries https://amzn.to/2YAmLxn
Spring Dragon Tea: https://amzn.to/377WiMr
Raw Honey: https://amzn.to/33NNqtx
Zhou Magnesium Spray: https://amzn.to/2Xr72Bo
Tension Tamer Tea: https://amzn.to/2QoYTvs
Best Elderberry Formula: https://amzn.to/2CESQeq
Best Kundalini Book: https://amzn.to/3758P3h
Healthy Cat Litter: https://amzn.to/2q32HrT
Best Algal DHA: https://amzn.to/2Kn4LBT
Turmeric/Curcumin Formula: https://amzn.to/2pmb6Go
TAO In A Bottle: https://amzn.to/33KPrqc
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