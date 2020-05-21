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vitamin C , miracles in New Zealand
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41 views • May 21, 2020
If you dont demand the people you pay do their jobs it could cost you dearly.
Ive tried all ways of getting vitamin C into my body. I injected 50cc directly into my veins,felt like a washing of my brain. Liposome at 100cc.. got hot in the belly but felt amazing.. my wife said the smell of yeast just evaporated from my system... came back with the next sandwich.. Its the food that is killing us..
Ive tried all ways of getting vitamin C into my body. I injected 50cc directly into my veins,felt like a washing of my brain. Liposome at 100cc.. got hot in the belly but felt amazing.. my wife said the smell of yeast just evaporated from my system... came back with the next sandwich.. Its the food that is killing us..
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