Mass Vaccination and the damage of our HEARTS

Despite the safe and effective narrative we were sold, these jabs are
causing catastrophic damage to the hearts of people who took them.
The evidence is undeniable.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.