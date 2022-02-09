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The madness of Covid "testing" at Beijing 2022, a total nightmare for some athletes. Belgian skeleton racer Kim Meylemans.
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1248 views • February 09, 2022
The madness of Covid "testing" at Beijing 2022, a total nightmare for some athletes. Belgian skeleton racer Kim Meylemans.
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