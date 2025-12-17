It Didn't Say Go Abroad. It Said Stay Home.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most who talk about the Monroe Doctrine hope you’ve never read it. In this episode, we go right to the source, James Monroe’s message to congress on Dec 2, 1823. Understanding his exact words, placing them alongside George Washington and John Quincy Adams, shows the doctrine as it was understood at the time: restraint and non-intervention.
Path to Liberty: December 17, 2025