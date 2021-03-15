X22 REPORT - Clowns Attacking, The Floor Is Yours, The End Won’t Be For Everyone

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Messages are now being sent out to the people. The [DS]/MSM have fallen right into their trap. The patriots are now preparing to pull back the curtain and are in full control. The virus is being removed by the same [DS] that put it into place. Trump can see those who are not for the people. Flynn lets us know we are at the precipice, the war will be won by the patriots.
All source links to the report can be found at www.x22report.com