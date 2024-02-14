Giving the War on Gaza a Human Face: Documentary "Witness" by Ahmed Hijazi

From the very beginning, Israel Zionist PR began depicting Hamas and all Gazans as animals, a common propaganda tactic used to dehumanize and objectify the enemy. Many of the stories attributed to Hamas have been debunked and discredited such as the baby beheadings, rapes, the baby in the oven, etc. However, what you don't ever get from the media is the Gazan side of the story.



This documentary by Ahmed Hijazi, put out by Al Jazeera, provides a ground level view inside Gaza on what is happening to the non-combatant citizens of Gaza in this conflict. This is the unembellished truth from the ground level of some of the events and their aftermath on life in this area under active siege.



Why Al Jazeera you may ask? Simple - because NO Western source will give an honest, objective perspective of what is going on in Gaza. We get one side only - the side of the Zionists who are waging the war on Gaza while controlling the media narrative. No other voice is heard from, nor permitted. Watch it in full if you are open to a tiny sliver of the truth about the war on Gaza.



