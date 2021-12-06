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Australian Commission Finds Against Corporate Vaccine Mandate
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90 views • December 06, 2021
Australian Commission Finds Against Corporate Vaccine Mandate
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
Selected Excerpts from Friday's news (3 December 2021) See the full news program on the following link below or check for more topical excerpts here on this channel.
https://rumble.com/vqar3h-australian-commission-finds-against-corporate-vaccine-mandate.htmlhttps://rumble.com/vq5zrz-uk-column-news-3rd-december-2021.html
https://ukcolumn.org
Sources:
***************
ABC News Article: - https://ab.co/3G5VgBk
PR Article: - https://bit.ly/3Ik9yAc
Video: - https://bit.ly/3ryVPjg
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
Australian Commission, Finds Against, Corporate Vaccine Mandate
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
Selected Excerpts from Friday's news (3 December 2021) See the full news program on the following link below or check for more topical excerpts here on this channel.
https://rumble.com/vqar3h-australian-commission-finds-against-corporate-vaccine-mandate.htmlhttps://rumble.com/vq5zrz-uk-column-news-3rd-december-2021.html
https://ukcolumn.org
Sources:
***************
ABC News Article: - https://ab.co/3G5VgBk
PR Article: - https://bit.ly/3Ik9yAc
Video: - https://bit.ly/3ryVPjg
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
Australian Commission, Finds Against, Corporate Vaccine Mandate
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