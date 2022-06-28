Putin Again Issues Nuclear Threat Ahead of G-7 and NATO Summit

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https://gnews.org/post/pe2id31a
06/26/2022 Hindustan Times: During Putin’s meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin claims that Russia will transfer one of the most dangerous nuclear-capable Iskander-M missile systems to its ally Belarus over the coming months. Many interpret Putin’s nuke threats as a warning to western countries not to intervene in the Ukraine war.