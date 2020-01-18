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Kanye & The Awaken 2020 Phoenix Rising Tour Exposed!
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43 views • January 18, 2020
Awaken 2020 brings Kanye West to Tempe. What you should know about the evangelical event. Will you let God awaken you? That’s what Awaken 2020, the sold-out evangelical event at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on Jan. 18, wants to know. The group announced Kanye West as a speaker on Wednesday. “The gathering is a monumental movement launching a new decade of awakening America back to God at a critical time in our nation’s history,” Awaken 2020 organizers said in a press release. Organizers believe the 12-hour event “will be the spark to America’s 3rd great awakening.”
Read full post: https://www.azcentral.com/story/entertainment/events/2020/01/10/kanye-west-awaken-2020-tempe-what-to-know/4422668002/
Read full post: https://www.azcentral.com/story/entertainment/events/2020/01/10/kanye-west-awaken-2020-tempe-what-to-know/4422668002/
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