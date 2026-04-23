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(Trump woke up angry)... (if I find the beginning of the Vietnam clip, will post, looking...)
Trump now compares Iran war to Vietnam
The president says critics are a "disgrace" for questioning the length of his war.
💬 "We were in Vietnam for 18 years. I've been doing this for 6 weeks."
He's comparing his adventure to America's most catastrophic failure.
He can't win—and, on that point, he might finally be telling the truth.