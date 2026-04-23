(Trump woke up angry)... (if I find the beginning of the Vietnam clip, will post, looking...)

Trump now compares Iran war to Vietnam

The president says critics are a "disgrace" for questioning the length of his war.

💬 "We were in Vietnam for 18 years. I've been doing this for 6 weeks."

He's comparing his adventure to America's most catastrophic failure.

He can't win—and, on that point, he might finally be telling the truth.