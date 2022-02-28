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RUSSIA - "WAR, CONTAMINATION, CONQUEST"
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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528 views • February 28, 2022
#PROPHECY #RUSSIA #ENDTIMES
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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

https://the-masters-voice.com

Today's word: Russia and the USA will have a war, though it will not really be a war but a complete defeat of the USA. Russia will use pre-emptive nuclear strikes on the USA and there will be 'contaminated zone registry' in America which tells people which areas are safe for living. Invasions will also take place in Europe - old USSR members will be reabsorbed (and realigned willingly) with Russia, but also much new territory will be taken by Russia which will grow ever stronger in the years to come.

A few things I forgot to say: nuclear weapons will be used on major U.S Cities- San Francisco, New York were two I saw. When the missiles hit I saw a big blast; then coloured rings appeared around the impact site- red at the center, then yellow, blue, then green- showing how far away from impact it was safe for people to live. The Lord said (N) Korea will occupy Poland; I saw soldiers marching there. Lastly, the Lord says what we see on TV now is a dry run for what will be done here.

PROPHECIES MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:

THE EAGLE WILL FALL: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/08/27/the-eagle-will-fall-august-26-2020/

ENEMY AT THE GATES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/18/enemy-at-the-gates-december-9-2019/

ISAIAH 13, RUSSIA & WAR: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/06/isaiah-13-russia-war-december-10-2021/

THE KINGS OF THE EAST- EUROPE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/07/the-kings-of-the-east-europe-december-25-2021/

THEY WILL FLY DOWN THE SLOPES OF THE MOUNTAINS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/09/they-will-fly-down-the-slopes-of-the-mountains-january-9-2022/

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]

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Keywords
godchristjesusrussiatruthprophecywarnew yorkend timeseuropeconquestsan francisconorth korealordnuclear warpolandussrcontaminationgod almightyrussia-usa warusa defeatpreemptive nuclear strikescontaminated zone registrythe masters voice
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