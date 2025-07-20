BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The UN is on the Brink of World Government - Wake Up Call! - Bill Jasper - Red Pill Expo 2025
Deception By Omission
Bill Jasper explains how the UN has been building its control infrastructure since its inception in 1945 towards a world government. Much is in already in place in the form of agencies like the WHO, IMO, WTO, and others plus nearly 200 NGO's directly under the UN power structure funded by governments around the world.

After 80 years of operation, much of the groundwork is in place. AI is the next big push. In this presentation, Bill Jasper who has been directly involved in reporting on the build-up and author of "The United Nations Exposed: The Internationalist Conspiracy to Rule the World" (2001) explains how they have been set-up as the blue plate structure for world government.

Keywords
unglobalismunited nationswhoiomworld economic forumngoglobal governmentpolitics and current eventsimoglobal tyranny n
