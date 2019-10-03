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The Autoimmune Disease Myth
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612 views • October 03, 2019
For the show notes visit:
https://endalldisease.com/episode19
In this presentation, you’ll learn in complete detail what autoimmune disease is and how to prevent or reverse it safely and effectively with a number of approaches, including dietary modifications, natural supplements, medical drugs and red light therapy.
If you liked this video and want to support my work, you can do so by donating, or by buying one of my bestselling books or red light therapy devices below.
Check out our red light therapy store:
https://endalldisease.com/store
Read my books:
https://endalldisease.com/books
Donate :
►Paypal:
https://www.paypal.me/endalldisease
Thanks for listening! Don't forget to subscribe, will see you in the next episode.
https://endalldisease.com/episode19
In this presentation, you’ll learn in complete detail what autoimmune disease is and how to prevent or reverse it safely and effectively with a number of approaches, including dietary modifications, natural supplements, medical drugs and red light therapy.
If you liked this video and want to support my work, you can do so by donating, or by buying one of my bestselling books or red light therapy devices below.
Check out our red light therapy store:
https://endalldisease.com/store
Read my books:
https://endalldisease.com/books
Donate :
►Paypal:
https://www.paypal.me/endalldisease
Thanks for listening! Don't forget to subscribe, will see you in the next episode.
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