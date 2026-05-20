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Terral03.com - Terral.Substack.com Black Star Report for 2026 Newsletter 21: May 20, 2026
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
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This is a partial Full Report Video that will not delete. The Brighteon Platform has been riddled with errors and I cannot manage to upload full videos for the last 2 months or so. One of out twenty attempts are successful and I cannot begin to reason why. See the Full Report on Rumble here: https://rumble.com/v7a5c46-terral03.com-terral.substack.com-black-star-report-for-2026-newsletter-21-m.html All of my videos on every other video platform on the world-wide web uploads just fine except for on Brighteon... This started two months ago and Brighteon support has not been able to fix the problem for two months now and likely never will. Anyone interested should watch for my update reports on Rumble, because I cannot endure this stupidity forever ... which I believe is part of the plan... 

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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