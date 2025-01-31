(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Below is the reason for fy August 31, 2011 email to Simone Glynn, Head of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and why I wrote:

"These sick people lost their entire lives and this travesty of justice will not be carried out at their expense. Not again."





Excerpt from Plague of Corruption - Chapter 6: The Blood Working Group and the Cerus Boondoggle

I got a call from Michael Busch on August 31, 2011, telling me I had to finish final edits of the paper reporting the results of the Blood Working Group a week later (the Tuesday after Labor Day) because that was the last day if it was to be published by Science on September 22, and it would now be titled “Failure to Confirm XMRV/MLVs in the Blood of Patients with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: A Multi-Laboratory Study.” I



was enormously frustrated and angry.

The Blood Working Group was tasked with finding whether a fast and inexpensive PCR or serology test could be developed for the blood supply. If they had wanted to write—we had failed to develop an accurate test for the blood supply—that was fine with me. that was accurate. And I thought I could explain that failure in a way that made scientific sense.

The title suggested we’d done an association study, which we had not.

There were only fifteen patients in the Blood Working Group sample.

That was not an association study.

I was being given a single day to approve the paper as written, and as written it was simply fraud.

This was not science. It was pure politics.

Here’s the email I sent back to Simone Glynn on August 31, 2011, at 8:24 p.m., PDT, of that same day. If this was pure politics, I’m sure you’ll agree I’m no diplomat. But I am a fighter. I wrote to Simone in response to her request to approve the paper as written in a single day in order to have a record of what was being done:

That’s impossible.

I have IRB protected data that I cannot access until the 6th. I told that to Graham yesterday and he indicated it was fine. Given the complexities and

limitations of this study, many of which were not recognized at the time the (flawed) experimental design was agreed upon. To have one day to agree upon a manuscript, a holiday at that, is totally unacceptable. This is NOT good science or the appropriate process. What is the rush? Afraid of the truth??? How many of these viruses were introduced into the human population and are now threatening a lot more than the blood

supply??? Because a few declared it “impossible” 40 years ago and JC [John Coffin] himself was the most vociferous??

How many XMRVs??

I am sending this only to Simone and Frank because I will make this rush a public relations nightmare for the entire US govt. I have integration data and variants of many new strains!! Did those arrogant SOBs introduce these into humans and are now trying to cover it up?? And then pedigree the negatives with a cutoff so high it would not find a willing woman in a whore house?? Wonder if anyone will listen to a press conference from me?? Asking how many new recombinants from vaccines? From lab workers?? Doctors? +e first ever contagious human retrovirus???? Spread like mycoplasma?? Are you kidding me??? It happened once!!! How many xenograft lines were created??? How

many vaccines contained mouse tissue??

These sick people lost their entire lives and this travesty of justice will not be carried out at their expense. Not again.

If we have to write and publish online a dissenting opinion, we will and I will not coauthor any paper that misrepresents our findings. Nor will our data be included. You can simply say we all found nothing. Totally expected and we’ll prove them all wrong.

Our assays may not be sensitive or reproducible given the complexity and lack of knowledge of reservoirs, etc. Nothing about these data say anything about Lombardi et al, Lo et al. Except that there are likely many strains of XMRVs and God only knows the impact on chronic disease. But nothing about this study says anything about our original discoveries.

And if this is rushed to print without a fair and balanced discussion of its limitations, I will spend every minute of my life exposing the fraud that has been perpetrated against this patient population.

