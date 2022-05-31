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CIA Whistleblower Susan Lindauer: Crimes of 9/11 & Iraq
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80 views • May 31, 2022
She was a prisoner of conscience and remains a model of great courage - caught up in a web of treason.
Why did the CIA pressure Iraq during the summer of 2001 to “find evidence of an attack on the World Trade Center using planes”?
Why did they threaten Iraq with being “bombed back into the stone age” if they “failed to notify the US after discovering a terrorist conspiracy”?
And why did the FBI ignore Iraq’s attempted compliance with these demands? Only to later blame Iraq for withholding such evidence, in the US drum-up to war?
My Guest Susan Lindauer was caught right in the middle of this schizophrenic “diplomacy” that was set “up for failure” from its inception.
Why was she ignored by Attorney General Ashcroft’s office with her warnings, specifically directed by her CIA supervisor, warnings as specific as “the target was the World Trade Center, which would suffer some sort of aerial strike using hijacked airplanes”?
Why was she arrested, held under indictment for five years without a trial and then thrown into an Air Force Base prison for a year, without a hearing?
Why was she threatened with forcible injections of a dangerous drug causing Parkinson's-Disease-like symptoms if she didn’t recant her claims of knowing in advance about the 9/11 terrorist attacks?
Yes – she is a former Intelligence Asset for both the CIA and Defense departments.
She is the author of EXTREME PREJUDICE, the Terrifying Story of the Patriot Act and the Cover Ups of 9/11 and Iraq.
She was supported in testimony sworn under oath in federal court by civilian witnesses who even recounted her prior detailed advance warnings of the 9/11 attack.
An incredible heroic woman with an unbelievable but unfortunately true story.
Learn more at https://RichardGage911.org
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Why did the CIA pressure Iraq during the summer of 2001 to “find evidence of an attack on the World Trade Center using planes”?
Why did they threaten Iraq with being “bombed back into the stone age” if they “failed to notify the US after discovering a terrorist conspiracy”?
And why did the FBI ignore Iraq’s attempted compliance with these demands? Only to later blame Iraq for withholding such evidence, in the US drum-up to war?
My Guest Susan Lindauer was caught right in the middle of this schizophrenic “diplomacy” that was set “up for failure” from its inception.
Why was she ignored by Attorney General Ashcroft’s office with her warnings, specifically directed by her CIA supervisor, warnings as specific as “the target was the World Trade Center, which would suffer some sort of aerial strike using hijacked airplanes”?
Why was she arrested, held under indictment for five years without a trial and then thrown into an Air Force Base prison for a year, without a hearing?
Why was she threatened with forcible injections of a dangerous drug causing Parkinson's-Disease-like symptoms if she didn’t recant her claims of knowing in advance about the 9/11 terrorist attacks?
Yes – she is a former Intelligence Asset for both the CIA and Defense departments.
She is the author of EXTREME PREJUDICE, the Terrifying Story of the Patriot Act and the Cover Ups of 9/11 and Iraq.
She was supported in testimony sworn under oath in federal court by civilian witnesses who even recounted her prior detailed advance warnings of the 9/11 attack.
An incredible heroic woman with an unbelievable but unfortunately true story.
Learn more at https://RichardGage911.org
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
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