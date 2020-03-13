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The Core Values that Unite the White Race: Part 3: Meritocracy
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7 views • March 13, 2020
I discuss this critically important and very powerful feature of our European/White Race.
Definition: A Meritocracy is a political system in which economic goods and/or political power are vested in individual people on the basis of talent, effort, and achievement, rather than wealth or social class. Advancement in such a system is based on performance, as measured through examination or demonstrated achievement.
I discuss us as workers who have a pride in what we do and how a proper reward system and motivation system between us, from top down, but also between the sexes, turns us into a ball of nuclear human energy that is almost unstoppable.
Definition: A Meritocracy is a political system in which economic goods and/or political power are vested in individual people on the basis of talent, effort, and achievement, rather than wealth or social class. Advancement in such a system is based on performance, as measured through examination or demonstrated achievement.
I discuss us as workers who have a pride in what we do and how a proper reward system and motivation system between us, from top down, but also between the sexes, turns us into a ball of nuclear human energy that is almost unstoppable.
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