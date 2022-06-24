Prime age mortality up 40%, majority NOT from COVID; Canadian gov report: 80% infected fully vaxxed

Posted 8January2022 Front Page International with Scott Goulet:

Both Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been blaming the spread of Covid-19 on unvaccinated people for the past year. But recent official data from the Canadian government (Public Health Ontario) shows that 80% of newly infected cases are fully vaccinated.





Prime age mortality rose by 40 percent last year. Many people’s first reaction may be that the deaths were caused by COVID-19; but based on death certificate data gathered by the CDC, the majority of the increased deaths didn’t involve the virus.





“Informed Consent Action Network” (ICAN) announced that it has filed a lawsuit against the CDC, alleging that the health agency improperly withheld coronavirus vaccine safety data from the American public. In a separate case, a federal judge ordered the FDA to release Pfizer’s pre-licensure safety data within 8 months. Originally, the FDA claimed it needed 75 years to fully release those documents.



