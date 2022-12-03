Fascism in Action!! Twitter Files Released by Elon!

Fascism has been demonstrated by the release of the Twitter files, by new owner Elon musk, via liberal columnist Matt Taibbi, which clearly demonstrates the government and the democratic party interfering with our election, by suppressing the hunter Biden laptop story. It is literally fascism in action.Our first amendment rights have been trampled. There must be an inquiry.

#fascism #DNC #twitter #elonmusk #freespeech





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more