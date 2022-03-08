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Ukraine-Born Congressional Candidate: 'They’re Destroying Our Economy on Purpose to Control Us'
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30 views • March 08, 2022
Angela Grabovsky is running as a Republican for the U.S. House to represent Indiana's 7th Congressional District. Growing up in Ukraine, she has a lot of insights to share about coming to the U.S. as a refugee, what's actually going on between Russia and Ukraine and how the U.S. is responding. She also shares why she is trying to unseat her opponent and her thoughts on term limits.
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